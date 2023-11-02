23 C
Assam: APSC announces CCE Mains Exam results

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 2: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) announced the results for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 on Thursday.

More than 2,500 candidates have qualified for the next round. The CCE Mains exam took place on July 8, 9, and 10 this year all over Assam, with nearly 10,000 candidates participating.

A total of 2,736 candidates have passed the mains round and are scheduled for interviews starting from November 16, 2023.

If you appeared for the APSC mains, then here is how you can check your results.

  1. Visit the official site of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
  2. Click on APSC CCE Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.
  4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

