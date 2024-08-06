Assam ARPA Meets Gaurav Gogoi, Proposes Enhancements for Rail Services

HT Digital

August 6, Tuesday: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) recently held a significant meeting with Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha, to discuss and propose vital suggestions for enhancing rail services in the region. The meeting aimed to address pressing issues faced by rail passengers and improve the overall efficiency and connectivity of the rail network in Assam.

- Advertisement -

During the discussion, ARPA representatives presented a comprehensive set of recommendations, highlighting the need for increased frequency of trains, better maintenance of railway infrastructure, and improved safety measures for passengers. They emphasized the importance of these enhancements in promoting regional development and facilitating smoother travel for the residents of Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi expressed his appreciation for the constructive suggestions put forward by ARPA and assured the association of his support in taking these proposals to the relevant authorities. He acknowledged the critical role that efficient rail services play in the economic and social development of the state.

“The suggestions from ARPA are invaluable and align with our vision of improving the transportation network in Assam. I will ensure that these recommendations are communicated to the Ministry of Railways for prompt action,” stated Gogoi.

The meeting marks a significant step towards collaborative efforts between the government and civil society in addressing the transportation needs of Assam. With continued dialogue and cooperation, there is optimism that the proposed changes will lead to a more efficient and passenger-friendly rail service in the region.