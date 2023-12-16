16 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 16, 2023
type here...

Assam: Bail plea of IAS Sewali Devi Sharma, accused in SCERT scam rejected

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 16: The Guwahati court has denied the bail plea of detained IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma on Saturday, according to reports. Sharma was detained in May 2023, along with her contractor son-in-law Ajit Pal Singh, by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) in connection with the 105-crore State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) scam.

- Advertisement -

They were detained at Cross Lane hotel in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Since then, Sharma has been in judicial custody. Both Sharma and Singh were absconding after the exposure of the Rs 105 crore embezzlement case.

The SCERT scam allegedly involved misappropriation of funds in the guise of providing a Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course under the Open Distance Learning (ODL) system, with the financial irregularities occurring between 2017 and 2022.

Sources state that Sharma, the suspended SCERT Director-in-Charge, awarded most of the contracts to her family members, including her in-laws, and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) numbers for many of these firms were found to be fake.

Sharma is also accused of transferring funds from official bank accounts to other employees’ accounts and subsequently withdrawing the money.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, Sharma allegedly violated guidelines and rules by establishing 347 centres for the D.El.Ed. course under ODL, 288 more than the permitted number by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). A majority of these centres were reportedly fake.

Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Police foils smuggling bid after 61 cattleheads seized, 5 arrested

The Hills Times - 0
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland