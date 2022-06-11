Assam: BJP’s Women, Youth Wing Hold Protest In Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 10: The Bharatiya Janata Mohila Morcha, East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJMM, EKADC), Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, EKADC and Bharatiya Janata ST Morcha, EKADC have held a protest dharna in front of its office here in protest against the molestation of a BJP woman worker on June 8.

At the conclusion of the polling for Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) election on June 8, in the evening as the polling officials were submitting the ballot boxes some unknown alleged Opposition workers created a ruckus alleging that the empty ballot boxes being brought to the Strong Room, Government Boys HS School, were meant to rig the election. As the police were trying to disperse the unruly crowd, chaos followed. As per reports, in the subsequent helter-skelter a woman was allegedly molested.

The BJP frontal organisations condemned the incident as violence on the modesty of women.

While in the protest, the president of BJMM, EKADC, Rosmi Teronpi said, “We demand that whatever happened on the evening of June 8 and you know it through social media, we condemn the way a BJP woman worker was treated. And she herself said so that she was mistreated, in fact tortured and did cruelty to her. They accused her of being the culprit (in rigging, replacing ballot boxes) but there was no proof without asking any question. She was attacked in the midst of men. The attackers were thugs.”

“It is very unfortunate that a woman was treated the way she was in the presence of women and the public this should not have happened. She is in shock now. We condemned the incident and holding this dharna,” she said.

Secretary of ST Morcha, Assam, Longsing Tokbi and president of BJYM, EKADC, Jiten Bey along with workers participated in the protest.