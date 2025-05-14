Assam Businessman Held for ₹35 Lakh Investment Fraud in Arunachal

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, May 14: A businessman from North Lakhimpur, Assam, has been arrested by the Sangram Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district on charges of defrauding local residents through a fake investment scheme.

- Advertisement -

The accused, Rahman Ali, had been operating a business in Sangram for nearly nine years before he allegedly cheated people out of lakhs of rupees.

The case began when Ali borrowed ₹2.6 lakh from a local resident, Tai Taba, on June 25, 2023, through a written agreement. Over time, he reportedly persuaded Taba and several others to invest more money, promising high returns. The total defrauded amount is estimated to be around ₹35 lakh.

On February 24, 2025, Ali fled Sangram with his family and relatives, leaving behind the unpaid borrowed funds. His sudden disappearance sparked panic among investors and led to the registration of a criminal case (Sangram Police Station Case No. 03/25) under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to cheating and dishonest inducement.

After months of investigation, Sangram Police tracked down and arrested Ali on May 8, 2025, from Mayong in Assam’s Morigaon district. The operation was led by ASI Shanti Paleng, with assistance from HC(SG) Tenjing Norbu and Constable Yomli Ninu.

- Advertisement -

Ali is currently in police custody, and efforts are underway to recover the defrauded funds and identify additional victims or accomplices. Authorities have urged others affected by the scheme to come forward and share any relevant information.