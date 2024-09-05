30 C
Assam Cabinet announces major decisions: tea workers’ bonus, power subsidy

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: In a historic cabinet meeting, the Assam Government unveiled a series of progressive initiatives aimed at benefiting state employees, tea workers, economically weaker sections, and bolstering the state’s industrial growth, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday.

Sarma on the micro-blogging site X outlined significant reforms across various sectors. One of the key highlights of the cabinet’s decisions is the introduction of a new insurance policy for state government employees, providing coverage of up to Rs 1 crore.

Additionally, employees and workers of the Assam Tea Corporation Ltd. will receive a 20% bonus, signaling the government’s commitment to uplifting the livelihoods of workers in the tea industry, one of the state’s most significant economic sectors.

Meanwhile, in a move aimed at providing relief to economically weaker consumers, the cabinet approved a Rs 200 crore power subsidy to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL). This subsidy is designed to ensure affordable electricity for the state’s lower-income households, improving their quality of life.

Further expanding Assam’s tourism and hospitality sector, the cabinet also resolved to establish the state’s third Taj Hotel in Jagiroad, boosting local employment and promoting Assam as a top-tier destination for business and leisure travelers.

Additionally, the cabinet approved amendments to the state’s Startup and Industrial Policy, signaling a renewed focus on fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth.

