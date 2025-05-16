Assam cabinet approves executive order to support families of armed forces personnel

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, May 15: In a significant move aimed at fostering national unity and expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the Assam State Cabinet, in its meeting held on May 10, 2025, at the Chief Minister’s Office, Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur, approved an Executive Order designed to offer support to the families of military personnel serving at the nation’s frontlines.

The Cabinet meeting, which commenced at 12:00 noon in the Cabinet Room, was convened in view of the special circumstances prevailing across the country, which have underscored the importance of collective resolve and emotional cohesion.

In light of these developments, the Cabinet laid emphasis on promoting emotional connectedness and unity among citizens, especially during critical national moments.

As per official sources, the newly approved Executive Order seeks to provide support and reassurance to families of the armed forces, ensuring that they are not left isolated while their loved ones serve in challenging and often hostile environments.

The order is to remain in force for a period of 30 days from the date of issuance.

Additionally, the Cabinet called for financial prudence in public expenditure, highlighting the importance of responsible fiscal management during sensitive national periods.

Departments have been advised to be empathetic in their engagement with the families of service personnel, recognising the psychological and emotional toll that deployments can have on both soldiers and their families.

The Government of Assam, through this directive, has reiterated its unwavering commitment to national solidarity and extended its full support to the defenders of the nation.

By taking this step, the state aims to not only support the armed forces but also to inspire a spirit of unity and shared responsibility among the wider public.

The decision marks a thoughtful and timely gesture, aligning the state’s administrative efforts with the greater national interest, and ensuring that those who guard the country’s borders feel supported at home.