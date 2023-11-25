Assam CM chairs meet with industry officials to review CM Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan Scheme

HT Digital,
Guwahati, Nov 25: Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with officials of industries, commerce and public enterprise department to review the CM Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan Scheme.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to take necessary measures to initiate training for the selected candidates at the earliest.
Calling the scheme as a gamechanger, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, “Going by the initial response, this scheme will be a game changer for Assam’s startup ecosystem”.
The CM further added, “Two thirds of all applicants who have applied are from backward classes, tribal communities and other underprivileged sections of society”.