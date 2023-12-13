Assam CM extends congratulations to Anishmita Konwar and Chiranjita Bharali for outstanding achievements in Khelo India Para Games

GUWAHATI, Dec 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday congratulated Anishmita Konwar and Chiranjita Bharali for their exceptional performances in the Khelo India Para Games.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma said that Assam’s girls are making the state proud with their stupendous performance.

“Assam’s girls are making us proud with their stupendous performance at the #KheloIndiaParaGames. Anishmita Konwar has bagged a Gold at the Long Jump event while Chiranjita Bharali has clinched a silver at the Para badminton event. Congratulations to both of them,” Sarma wrote on X.

Around 1,400 top para athletes from around the country are competing at the Khelo India Para Games 2023, which began in New Delhi on Sunday. The inaugural KIPG will go on till December 17.