Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma affirms support to indigenous faiths falling ‘casualty’ to conversion

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, July 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that indigenous faiths have been a “casualty” of various factors, including conversion, and affirmed his government’s commitment to preserving those.

“How many of you have heard of Assam’s Bathou faith? Our ancient indigenous faith and religions have been a huge casualty due to several factors – one of them being conversion,” Sarma said on X, after inaugurating a newly constructed Bathou Mandir at Gurmou in Tamulpur.

He also announced the construction of a Bathou Thansali in Dispur, recognising the ancient faith followed by the Bodo community of the state.

Sarma asserted that the state government is committed to reviving and preserving these ancient faiths.

“Today, I had the divine honour to dedicate a newly constructed Bathou Mandir in Gurmou, Tamulpur. The worship of Sijou tree and nature is central to Bathousim,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in another post on social media, said Sarma lauded the role of Bathou temples in enriching Bodo spiritual life.

Sarma also offered prayers at the nearby Jagannath Mandir, the CMO said. (PTI)

