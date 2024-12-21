17 C
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes Dr Banikanta Kakoti and Anundoram Borooah Award in Nagaon

HT Correspondent 

NAGAON, Dec 20: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the ceremonial distribution of Dr Banikanta Kakoti and Anundoram Borooah awards in Nagaon on Friday. 

The programme was organised at the Dawson Higher Secondary School and Multi Purpose School playground in Nagaon. 

While addressing the occasion, Dr Sarma emphasised that Assam has undergone significant transformation, with a shift from violence, hatred, and negativity to development and progress.

“Our government is committed to building a new Assam, where every individual has access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. He encouraged students to work hard, pursue their dreams, and contribute to building a brighter future for Assam,” CM Sarma stated.

He also stressed on the importance of education, self-reliance, and the need to stay away from social media addiction. He advised students to focus on acquiring knowledge, developing skills, and building character. 

Further he expressed his commitment to providing quality education and creating opportunities for the youth.

“His government has taken several initiatives to promote education, including the establishment of medical colleges, universities, and technical institutions in every district,” he added. The event was attended by various dignitaries, including ministers Keshab Mahanta and Bimal Bora, MLAs Rupak Sarma, Jitu Goswami, and Dipu Ranjan Sarma, Nagaon district commissioner Narendra Kumar Shah, superintendent of police Swapnanil Deka and inspector of schools, Nagaon Mridul Kr Nath.

