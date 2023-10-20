Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates New Shraddhanji Flyover

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 19: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the new Shraddhanji Flyover connecting Gauhati Commerce College to Sundarpur on the RG Baruah Road and Mother Teresa Road towards Geeta Mandir would be greatly effective in easing the traffic congestion in the city.

- Advertisement -

Sarma said this while inaugurating the Shraddhanji Flyover in the city on Thursday.

The flyover has been constructed using SOPD fund involving a financial outlay of Rs. 316.11 crore. The total length of the flyover is 2.28 km. The construction of the flyover has been completed in just 19 months.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, “I am glad to have been able to inaugurate the Nilachal Flyover at Maligaon and Shraddhanjali Flyover at RG. Baruah road before the Durga Puja. Both the flyovers would lead to smooth flow of the traffic thereby giving great relief to the commuters. Though, Shraddhanjali flyover was earlier planned to be one km long, considering the need and demand of the people the length was increased 2.28 km.”

“Considering the volume of traffic in the city, the new flyovers would ease the traffic to a great extent. Our government has been working very dedicatedly to give piped water connection to the city dwellers. He said that in spite of several inconveniences, our government is committed to take steps for the beautification of the city. Considering the fact that the city is the gateway to the South East Asian countries, it must have matching infrastructure. Therefore, we are working to create the right infrastructure,” Sarma said.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the state government also has plans to construct rotaries at Bhootnath and Machkhowa and build a connecting road to divert traffic of both the points bypassing Bharalumaukh. Another flyover will come up at Bharalumukh connecting MG. Road and RK Chowdhury Road. Moreover, the construction of the proposed 6 km flyover from Handique Girls’ College point to Bamunimaidan involving a financial outlay of Rs. 888 crore will commence from January next year. The four-lane flyover with two-lane roads on either side of the flyover with adequate parking facility will prove to be boon for the commuters and traders in the area.

“An elevated corridor to Kamakhya will be built from Pandu, for which a tender has been floated. A new flyover from Arya Nagar to a point crossing Barsapara will be built. The under-construction flyovers on the national highway in Guwahati will be will be completed by April of next year. A six-lane road from LGBI Airport to Gauhati University will be constructed with a provision of rotary at the Deepor Beel,” Sarma said.

On the other hand, the chief minister assured the public that by April next year 1.24 lakh households will get piped water connection in the city. 2,000 CCTVs will also be installed in the city by August next year. He also sought cooperation from all sections of the people for making the state beautiful and more liveable.

State housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal, MP Queen Oja, MLAs Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Atul Bora, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, DGP GP Singh, Guwahatipolice commissioner Dignata Barah and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.