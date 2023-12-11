Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma invites PM Modi to state, inaugurate key projects

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi.

Sarma used platform X to express Assam’s gratitude for Modi’s continuous guidance and leadership. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing people-centric programs in Assam.

In addition, Sarma invited Modi to Assam to inaugurate key state government projects. These include the foundation stone of the Kamakhya Corridor project, the grand statue of Bir Lachit in Jorhat, and the Tinsukia Medical College.

He also invited Modi to lay the foundation of Sivasagar Medical College. Sarma further sought the Prime Minister’s advice on organizing the Assam Business Summit in 2024, with the aim of attracting private investments and boosting economic growth.