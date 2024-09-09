Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches New Public Service Initiatives

HT Digital

September 9, Monday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched several new public service initiatives aimed at enhancing governance, transparency, and public welfare across the state. The initiatives were unveiled at a ceremony in Guwahati, with senior officials, ministers, and members of the public in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering efficient and citizen-friendly services. Among the key initiatives is the introduction of a simplified online platform for various government services, including the issuance of land records, driving licenses, and certificates, aimed at minimizing bureaucratic delays and promoting transparency.

Additionally, the state government announced a new grievance redressal mechanism, which will enable citizens to lodge complaints about public services and seek prompt resolutions. This system is expected to improve accountability and ensure faster responses to public grievances.

Chief Minister Sarma also highlighted the expansion of e-governance services to rural areas, facilitating greater access to essential services for people living in remote locations. “Our government is dedicated to bridging the urban-rural divide by ensuring that every citizen, irrespective of location, has access to quality public services,” Sarma stated.

Another significant measure is the launch of a state-wide digital literacy program, designed to empower citizens with the skills needed to navigate digital services effectively. The program aims to enhance digital inclusivity and promote a tech-savvy population.

The initiatives are part of the Assam government’s broader agenda to modernize public administration and make government services more accessible to the people. The Chief Minister urged the public to make full use of these services and provide feedback to help improve them further.

These steps are seen as a major move towards transforming Assam into a model state for good governance and public service delivery. The government hopes that these measures will lead to a more transparent, efficient, and accountable administrative framework in the state.