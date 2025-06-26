34.2 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 26, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Inspects Progress of Trumpet Junction at Brahmaputra Bridge Project

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site on Wednesday, June 25, of the under-construction trumpet junction alongside the Brahmaputra River—the critical part of the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge project. The ambitious infrastructure project will considerably improve connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister was flanked by top officials, including PWD (Roads) Special Commissioner Bibhuti Saikia and Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. Sarma inspected the work speed during the visit and told officials to speed up the construction in order to achieve the planned deadlines.

Related Posts:

Talking to the media, Sarma said that the government wants to finish the structural development of the main bridge by December 2025 or January 2026. He made it clear that connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati would be operational even if the trumpet junction is not completed by then.

Sarma guaranteed that vehicles would have access to the new bridge via the IIT Guwahati and GNRC route until trumpet junction comes into full operation. “Connectivity will not be affected. We have provided an alternative route to ensure flow of traffic,” he said.

The Chief Minister also added that the trumpet junction is expected to be finished by May or June 2026. Once it becomes functional, it will make traffic movement more efficient and provide a far more convenient route between the two sides of the city.

View all stories
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya High Court Takes Suo Motu Action Over Unchecked Tree Felling...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India