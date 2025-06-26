Assam CM Inspects Progress of Trumpet Junction at Brahmaputra Bridge Project

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site on Wednesday, June 25, of the under-construction trumpet junction alongside the Brahmaputra River—the critical part of the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge project. The ambitious infrastructure project will considerably improve connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister was flanked by top officials, including PWD (Roads) Special Commissioner Bibhuti Saikia and Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. Sarma inspected the work speed during the visit and told officials to speed up the construction in order to achieve the planned deadlines.

Talking to the media, Sarma said that the government wants to finish the structural development of the main bridge by December 2025 or January 2026. He made it clear that connectivity between Guwahati and North Guwahati would be operational even if the trumpet junction is not completed by then.

Sarma guaranteed that vehicles would have access to the new bridge via the IIT Guwahati and GNRC route until trumpet junction comes into full operation. “Connectivity will not be affected. We have provided an alternative route to ensure flow of traffic,” he said.

The Chief Minister also added that the trumpet junction is expected to be finished by May or June 2026. Once it becomes functional, it will make traffic movement more efficient and provide a far more convenient route between the two sides of the city.