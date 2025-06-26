Security Forces Launch Targeted Operations in Manipur, Arrest KCP (PWG) Cadre

HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 26: Security personnel in Manipur have stepped up their intelligence-based cordon-and-search operations (CASO) in various sensitive pockets of the state. In a major breakthrough on June 24, the personnel arrested an active member of the outlawed militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), popularly referred to as KCP (PWG).

The arrested person has been known as Mutum Manaocha Singh alias Khullakpa, 44 years old, and a resident of Tronglaobi Makha Leikai. He was arrested from a floating house on Loktak Lake in the vicinity of Champu Khangpok under the area of Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district.

In the course of the operation, security forces recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine and two live rounds of ammunition from the militant. Initial investigations showed that these floating huts were also serving as transit shelters and hideouts for underground operatives.

There was an extensive search of the floating houses, which saw different logistics materials recovered, such as blankets, a gas stove, table fan, pressure cooker, and kitchen utensils. The recovery of these materials demonstrates the huts were occupied by militants for considerable periods. After the search operation, security forces tore down the huts to avoid future use of the tactical lake terrain by militants.

Further questioning of the arrested cadre revealed a huge stockpile of weapons in Nachou Awang Leikai, Patton Sallam Maton, also in Bishnupur district. The weapons and ammunition seized are:

• One MA-1 rifle with three magazines

• Thirty-one 5.56mm live ammunition rounds

• Two SMG carbines with two magazines

These joint operations are a big achievement for the security forces as part of their efforts to dismantle militant networks and bases. Targeting hideouts and supply lines, especially in key areas such as Loktak Lake, authorities hope to stem the operational capacity of underground groups. Security agencies have asserted that operations will continue hand-in-hand with intelligence units to detect further sleeper cells and break up militant hideouts throughout the state.