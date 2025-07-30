Assam CM meets Union Ministers Sonowal, Khattar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held crucial meetings with two senior Union Ministers at Parliament House on Tuesday, focusing on key infrastructural and developmental priorities for the state.

According to an official statement, the discussions revolved around enhancing the inland waterways sector and strengthening Assam’s power infrastructure to align with the larger vision of a “Viksit Assam” and “Viksit Bharat” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Sarma first met union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The two leaders, exchanging warm greetings, delved into the prospects of harnessing Assam’s vast riverine network to boost connectivity and economic development.

The official statement indicated that their talks included specific focus on the development of India’s first international Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jogighopa, a key project aimed at transforming the transportation landscape of Assam and the Northeast.

They also reviewed progress on port development initiatives and other waterway projects that can integrate Assam more effectively with national and international trade routes.

Describing the meeting in a social media post, Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “It is always a pleasure to meet Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya and discuss our vision for a #ViksitAssam.”

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also called on Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the meeting, Sarma updated the Union Minister on Assam’s recent strides in the power sector.

These include ongoing efforts to modernise transmission and distribution networks, reduce operational losses, and roll out new generation projects to meet growing electricity demand across the state.

The statement noted that Minister Khattar lauded the State’s initiatives and assured full support from the Ministry of Power to help Assam achieve its developmental goals in the energy domain.

“Held an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji in New Delhi. We discussed ways to further strengthen Assam’s power sector to drive our growth and the initiatives taken by the State in this direction,” Sarma posted on X.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, KK Dwivedi, and other senior officials from both the state and central governments were present during the meetings, reflecting the importance of these interactions in pushing forward Assam’s infrastructure agenda.

The back-to-back meetings also underscore Assam’s strategic push to accelerate its economic growth by enhancing connectivity and energy reliability, two critical components for long-term development in the region.