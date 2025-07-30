26 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
type here...

Assam CM meets Union Ministers Sonowal, Khattar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held crucial meetings with two senior Union Ministers at Parliament House on Tuesday, focusing on key infrastructural and developmental priorities for the state.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the discussions revolved around enhancing the inland waterways sector and strengthening Assam’s power infrastructure to align with the larger vision of a “Viksit Assam” and “Viksit Bharat” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Related Posts:

Sarma first met union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.

The two leaders, exchanging warm greetings, delved into the prospects of harnessing Assam’s vast riverine network to boost connectivity and economic development.

The official statement indicated that their talks included specific focus on the development of India’s first international Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jogighopa, a key project aimed at transforming the transportation landscape of Assam and the Northeast.

- Advertisement -

They also reviewed progress on port development initiatives and other waterway projects that can integrate Assam more effectively with national and international trade routes.

Describing the meeting in a social media post, Sarma wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “It is always a pleasure to meet Shri @sarbanandsonwal dangoriya and discuss our vision for a #ViksitAssam.”

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also called on Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the meeting, Sarma updated the Union Minister on Assam’s recent strides in the power sector.

- Advertisement -

These include ongoing efforts to modernise transmission and distribution networks, reduce operational losses, and roll out new generation projects to meet growing electricity demand across the state.

The statement noted that Minister Khattar lauded the State’s initiatives and assured full support from the Ministry of Power to help Assam achieve its developmental goals in the energy domain.

“Held an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji in New Delhi. We discussed ways to further strengthen Assam’s power sector to drive our growth and the initiatives taken by the State in this direction,” Sarma posted on X.

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, KK Dwivedi, and other senior officials from both the state and central governments were present during the meetings, reflecting the importance of these interactions in pushing forward Assam’s infrastructure agenda.

The back-to-back meetings also underscore Assam’s strategic push to accelerate its economic growth by enhancing connectivity and energy reliability, two critical components for long-term development in the region.

10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I&B Ministry Jt Secy reviews ongoing construction work of Film and...

The Hills Times -
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon 8 Rare Birds To Spot In Indian Jungles Explore India’s 8 Most Famous National Parks For Wildlife Tourism 10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets