Assam CM on Assembly poll results: People’s mandate in 2024 polls will be 3 times higher

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 3: Based on today’s poll results, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Assembly election results in four states are encouraging and the people’s mandate will favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Sarma, a key BJP campaigner, asserted that BJP candidates in Telangana performed better than in the previous election. He predicted that under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP will secure power for the third consecutive time and the BJP-led NDA will secure over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Dismissing opposition comments made before election results, Sarma informed that Lok Sabha election dates will likely be announced by March 2024. With only 60 days left for the declaration of Lok Sabha elections, he anticipates that candidate names will soon be announced and campaigns will commence.

He also predicted that the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results will differ from today’s results, with people voting for PM Modi with three times the enthusiasm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the poll results, stated that the results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan suggest that the Indian populace supports the politics of good governance and development, as represented by the BJP.