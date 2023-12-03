19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 3, 2023
type here...

Assam CM on Assembly poll results: People’s mandate in 2024 polls will be 3 times higher

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 3: Based on today’s poll results, Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Assembly election results in four states are encouraging and the people’s mandate will favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

- Advertisement -

Sarma, a key BJP campaigner, asserted that BJP candidates in Telangana performed better than in the previous election. He predicted that under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP will secure power for the third consecutive time and the BJP-led NDA will secure over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Dismissing opposition comments made before election results, Sarma informed that Lok Sabha election dates will likely be announced by March 2024. With only 60 days left for the declaration of Lok Sabha elections, he anticipates that candidate names will soon be announced and campaigns will commence.

He also predicted that the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results will differ from today’s results, with people voting for PM Modi with three times the enthusiasm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reacting to the poll results, stated that the results in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan suggest that the Indian populace supports the politics of good governance and development, as represented by the BJP.

12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM condoles death of Rosem maestro Thanga Darlong

The Hills Times - 0
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter Real Names Of 10 Indian Rappers