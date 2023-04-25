Assam CM provides Details of Rang Ghar beautification project.

Guwahati 25/04/2023: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has provided a glimpse of the upcoming beautification project at Rang Ghar, a monument that embodies the finest examples of Ahom architecture. CM shared a video on Twitter in which he showcased the project, which was launched by the Honourable Prime Minister, and noted the monument’s historical significance.

The state government plans to develop an area of 26 acres on the northwest side of Rang Ghar into an international tourist destination, at a cost of 124 crores. The project will include an artisan village, a guest house, and a tourist information centre. Visitors will be able to enjoy an amphitheatre, a boat house, and a sound and light show.

Rang Ghar is one of the oldest surviving amphitheatres in Asia, often referred to as the ‘Colosseum of the East’. It was built in 1746 AD when the Ahoms were rulers of the state, and is a reflection of the architectural precision and grandeur of the past. Originally constructed during the reign of Swargdeo Pramtta Singha, the monument served as a royal sports pavilion.

The beautification project will also promote the works of local artisans and craftsmen, allowing them to showcase their handicrafts, traditional clothing, and local cuisine to visitors. The initiative will help to support these individuals and contribute to the local economy.

Rang Ghar holds significant historical importance in Assam, and in 2007, it served as the logo for the 33rd National Games held in the state. With the implementation of this beautification project, Rang Ghar will become an even more popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the world to experience the region’s rich cultural heritage.