Mizoram Police arrest Woman with drugs worth over INR 10 Crore

Guwahati 25/04/2023: The police in Mizoram have made a significant drug seizure and arrested a woman in connection with the case. The contraband, with an estimated value of over INR 10 crore, was seized in the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team conducted a raid and found 5.204 kg of crystal methamphetamine in the possession of the woman, who has been identified as Maria Lalrotluangi, aged 42. The raid took place at the residence of a relative in the Laipuitlang area of Aizawl.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act for further investigation into the matter. This seizure is the latest in a series of successful operations by the Mizoram police against drug trafficking in the region.