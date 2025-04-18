Assam CM reaffirms commitment of peace, autonomy in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, April 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday concluded a series of high-level engagements in Diphu, Karbi Anglong, marking a significant day for peace-building and development in the region.

- Advertisement -

Despite inclement weather, the Chief Minister adhered to his full schedule, which included meetings with former insurgent groups, Karbi community representatives, and local officials.

The visit is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to implement provisions of the Karbi Peace Accord and address long-standing concerns related to autonomy, recognition, and infrastructure in the hill districts.

A key highlight of the day was the chief minister’s meeting with representatives of six former armed groups that have signed Memoranda of Settlement (MoS) with the state and central governments.

These groups, now disbanded, had laid down arms under the peace agreement signed in 2021, paving the way for political and social reintegration.

- Advertisement -

“Met ex-cadres of various armed groups who gave up violence to help build a prosperous society. Through our various reintegration programs, many have become fishery and agricultural entrepreneurs as well as job creators,” he said.

The state government is implementing the Karbi peace accord in ‘letter and spirit’ with a thrust on development and with the Centre’s Rs 1,000 crore package, he said.

“On the occasion, I also reviewed the Terms of Settlement with the ex-cadres of the 6 erstwhile groups,” Sarma added.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma assured that all pending legal cases against cadres of these groups would be withdrawn.

- Advertisement -

He further stated that the government would begin the process of initiating necessary constitutional amendments to ensure the smooth implementation of the agreements.

The government has maintained that rehabilitation, infrastructure development, and recognition of community identity are central to the peace accord’s implementation.

In another key development, the chief minister also engaged with Karbi organisations representing communities in Assam’s plains districts.

Responding to their long-standing demands, Sarma announced that the government was working towards granting Scheduled Tribe (Hills/Plains) status and establishing a Karbi Welfare Council within the state.

These measures are expected to bring communities in the plains at par with those in the hill districts in terms of access to benefits under central and state welfare schemes.

On the cultural front, the chief minister noted that the process to designate Karbi as an official language of the state is under active consideration.

He added that the government would consult with the Karbi Sahitya Sabha before taking a final decision on the matter.

Speaking on administrative autonomy under Article 244(A) of the Constitution—which allows for the creation of an autonomous state within Assam—the chief minister clarified that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has already been granted substantial powers.

“The Assam Government has delegated extensive powers to the KAAC for budgeting and law-making,” he said.

These powers, he added, have the approval of the Governor of Assam, and the state government would not interfere in the KAAC’s autonomous functioning.

Later in the day, Sarma addressed the media at the Arboretum cum Craft Centre in Diphu, where he responded to questions regarding the proposed construction of an airport on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) land.

The project has triggered debate in the region over land use and community rights.

Acknowledging that the matter is currently under judicial consideration at the Gauhati High Court, the Chief Minister stated, “I have advised constructing the airport on PGR/VGR land, but we do not want any communal disharmony. We will ensure fair compensation at market value for all affected individuals.”

The day’s events saw an enthusiastic public response, with large crowds turning out across various venues. The programmes were attended by Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, MLAs from Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, Executive Members, MACs, Board Chairpersons, senior BJP leaders, and a wide cross-section of the community.

The visit was widely viewed as a continuation of the government’s efforts to strengthen trust with local communities and reinforce commitments made in the Karbi Accord.

The chief minister will continue his tour of the district on Friday.

He is scheduled to attend the 2nd Karbi Aron Barim Chingrum Amei congregation as a chief guest.

Nearly two lakh participants are expected to gather for the event, which celebrates the Karbi community’s spiritual and cultural traditions. (With inputs from PTI)