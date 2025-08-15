Assam CM Sarma Pays Tribute to Freedom Fighters on 79th Year of Independence

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 15: On the 79th anniversary of India’s independence, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the sacrifice of countless freedom fighters and wished the state people his warmest greetings on the day. Observing the day with reverence, CM Sarma made floral tributes at the martyrs’ memorial at Shraddhanjali Kanan, Guwahati, paying respect to the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for the nation until death. He asked the people to maintain ideals of peace, progress and harmony in creating a stronger Assam.

After the tribute ceremony, the Chief Minister spoke to the media, reaffirming the significance of commemorating the country’s martyrs and keeping their memory alive. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support in fast-tracking Assam’s development process. CM Sarma enumerated numerous projects facilitated by the Prime Minister’s initiative, stressing the revolutionary changes that are happening in the state.

In his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal declared that the Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover would be dubbed Maharaj Prithu flyover in recognition of his contributions to Assam’s history. He also revealed that as part of Mission Basundhara, land rights were distributed to more than two lakh individuals in the state. He was upbeat in congratulating Assam on its latest successes, such as Charaideo’s recognition by UNESCO and the recognition of Assamese and Bangla as classical languages, as hallmark achievements in safeguarding the state’s rich heritage.

CM Sarma also pointed out how the government is trying to protect the cultural institutions of Assam. “We formed the Satra Commission to map a way forward to deencroach our Satras,” he said, adding that much of the Satra land has already been retrieved and preserved for the future.