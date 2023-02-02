Assam CM turns 54, Prez, PM Modi extend greetings

GUWAHATI, Feb 1 (PTI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned 54 on Wednesday with a host of dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him on the occasion.

The president spoke to Sarma over the phone and extended her greetings.

“Deeply humbled. A special feeling to have received a birthday wish from Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmuji who is kind enough to call me this morning. I am blessed by your wish. Your guidance is always important for me to serve our people and Assam,” Sarma tweeted.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, “Birthday greetings to the hardworking CM of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ji. He is energetically transforming the state through numerous pro-people initiatives. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Sarma thanked the PM, stating that his support, guidance and motivation have always helped him to work towards progress and prosperity of the state.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other central ministers and chief ministers of several states also greeted Sarma on the occasion.

Sarma was born on February 1, 1969 at Mission Hospital in Jorhat.