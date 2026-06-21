Himanta extends birthday greetings to Prez, says her journey testament to resilience, inclusivity

GUWAHATI, June 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended birthday greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, saying that her life journey is a testament to the power of resilience, democracy and inclusivity.

He maintained that Murmu’s commitment to social justice and public service is an inspiration for the country.

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“Heartiest wishes to the Hon’ble Rashtrapati Ji, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji, on her birthday,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The President turned 68 on Saturday.

“A beacon of grace, wisdom and dignity, she is admired across the aisle for her efforts in building the nation. The life journey of our Supreme Commander is a profound testament to the power of resilience, democracy and inclusivity,” he said.

Her unwavering commitment toward social justice and public service inspires our great republic, the CM said. “May her guidance continue to lead the nation towards greater heights of progress and prosperity. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for her long and healthy life,” Sarma added. (PTI)

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