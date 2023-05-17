Assam Congress alleges severe misappropriation in NC Hills Autonomous Council



HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 16: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary Apurba Bhattacharjya challenged the BJP government under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma if it dares take stringent action by causing inquiry into the ongoing coal syndicate prevailing in Dima Hasao’s Garampani of Assam-Meghalaya bordering area wherein several coal loaded trucks were passed merely with license for few trucks i.e., it gives the gate pass for hundred coal loaded trucks barely with 10 licensed trucks.

Hence, Bhattacharjya questioned on where and to whose pockets does the revenue for the rest trucks go.

“PHE project estimated one-hundred and twenty crore to meet the shortage of potable water in Haflong area that was passed in the last cabinet meeting concluded at Haflong is not fulfilled at all. Subsequently, it still witnesses an acute water crisis in the district headquarter Haflong in present situation while unlike previous years, minimum rainfall takes place in the area,” he reveals.

Present North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council is transformed into ‘Durnitir Bhuswarga’ the safe-haven of corruption scandals. Similarly, illegal collection of river stone-sand under the CEM Debolal Gorlosa which has extremely reduced the water level, Bhattacharjya elucidates.

The state government that put behind the bar the college student composing poem, has been defending CEM Debolal Gorlosa charge sheeted with ED and other heinous crimes, besides it provided him the constitutional post, APCC general secretary Bhattacharjya has lambasted.

Due to wrong policy of government playing religion card, the unfortunate conflict had to take place amongst the peace-loving tribal brothers living in Manipur, he censures

