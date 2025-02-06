Sikandar Kher joins Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Ikkis’

NEW DELHI, Feb 5: Actor Sikandar Kher has boarded the cast of director Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming war drama “Ikkis”.

Based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal, the film features “The Archies” actor Agastya Nanda and veteran star Dharmendra. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan via Maddock Films.

In “Ikkis”, Kher is set to play a “dedicated Army man, bringing to the screen the resilience, discipline and heroism synonymous with the Indian armed forces”.

The 43-year-old actor said he always wanted to work with Raghavan, known for films such as “Ek Hasina Thi”, “Badlapur”, and “Andhadhun”.

“He has his own language of filmmaking… It’s a unique perspective on a story, the way it unfolds is so gripping, and for me as an actor I’ve always wanted to be a part of his cinematic universe. The cool thing about being an actor is getting a chance to do things you normally wouldn’t get to do.

“You see and learn so many things that you wouldn’t otherwise experience. That’s exactly what’s happening on ‘Ikkis’ … the background of the armed forces, the war and especially the heroes we are playing is not just an honour but a privilege. I’m lucky to be a part of this film, and I hope I do well,” Kher said in a statement.

The actor most recently starred in Prime Video series “Citadel: Honey Bunny”, which premiered in November 2024. (PTI)