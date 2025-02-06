21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, February 6, 2025
type here...

British Singer Ed Sheeran meets A R Rahman ahead of his Chennai concert

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Wednesday, Feb 5: Music maestro A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen met British musician Ed Sheeran ahead of the singer’s Chennai concert on Wednesday.

Sheeran will perform in Chennai at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

- Advertisement -

Ameen, also a singer, shared a series of pictures with Sheeran and Rahman on his Instagram page on Tuesday, tagging Sheeran in the caption with many heart emoticons.

Related Posts:

In one of the photos, Sheeran can be seen posing with Rahman and Ameen. The other image shows the British singer-songwriter clicking a picture of Rahman as he worked on his music in the studio.

Sheeran, who is currently on the India leg of ‘The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour’, also shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen singing his love ballad “Perfect” with the students of Rahman’s KM College of Music & Technology.

“Singing perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience gang) (sic)” the singer captioned the clip.

- Advertisement -

Previously, a fan club of the singer-songwriter shared a video of him getting a head massage in Chennai.

“Ed getting a head massage in Chennai,” the caption read. In the clip, Sheeran can be jokingly heard saying “this is abuse”.

Sheeran also shared the video of the massage on his Instagram Stories with a cheeky note: “This kinda slaps”.

At the Chennai show, the singer will be joined by Jonita Gandhi on stage.

- Advertisement -

He will conclude his tour in the country on February 15 in Delhi-NCR. (PTI)

10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Honeymoon Destinations in India for February 10 Hill Stations One Must Visit In February 10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya