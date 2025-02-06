British Singer Ed Sheeran meets A R Rahman ahead of his Chennai concert

Wednesday, Feb 5: Music maestro A R Rahman and his son A R Ameen met British musician Ed Sheeran ahead of the singer’s Chennai concert on Wednesday.

Sheeran will perform in Chennai at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

- Advertisement -

Ameen, also a singer, shared a series of pictures with Sheeran and Rahman on his Instagram page on Tuesday, tagging Sheeran in the caption with many heart emoticons.

In one of the photos, Sheeran can be seen posing with Rahman and Ameen. The other image shows the British singer-songwriter clicking a picture of Rahman as he worked on his music in the studio.

Sheeran, who is currently on the India leg of ‘The Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour’, also shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen singing his love ballad “Perfect” with the students of Rahman’s KM College of Music & Technology.

“Singing perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience gang) (sic)” the singer captioned the clip.

- Advertisement -

Previously, a fan club of the singer-songwriter shared a video of him getting a head massage in Chennai.

“Ed getting a head massage in Chennai,” the caption read. In the clip, Sheeran can be jokingly heard saying “this is abuse”.

Sheeran also shared the video of the massage on his Instagram Stories with a cheeky note: “This kinda slaps”.

At the Chennai show, the singer will be joined by Jonita Gandhi on stage.

- Advertisement -

He will conclude his tour in the country on February 15 in Delhi-NCR. (PTI)