HT Digital,

Dalgaon, Nov 14: Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught one head constable of Dalgaon Police Station red handed while accepting bribe on November 14.

Acting on a complaint filed by the complainant, the anti-corruption team laid a trap and caught the cop taking bribe at Titan hotel at Dalgaon.

The cop has been taken into police custody. Further necessary legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested cop.