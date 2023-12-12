Assam: Cotton University’s HS 1st year student attempts suicide, hospitalised

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 12: A Cotton University student suffered severe injuries after purportedly jumping from the second floor of the MCB administrative building within the university premises in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

The student, a HS 1st year Arts student, was rushed to Nemcare hospital by fellow university students who notified the university authorities promptly.

At present, she is undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A note found in her room suggesting self-blame, points towards a possible suicide attempt, although the exact reasons remain unknown. Further details are awaited.