Assam CS reviews flooding solutions, Tea Museum progress in Dibrugarh

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: Under the directives of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Secretary to the State Government Dr. Ravi Kota convened a review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh, focusing on urgent measures to address the persistent urban flooding challenges in the city, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Saturday.

The review meeting brought together key officials from various departments to examine solutions and explore funding avenues for addressing the urban flooding issue.

The meeting highlighted the need for comprehensive flood management strategies, sustainable drainage systems, and immediate relief measures to mitigate flooding impacts in the short and long term.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the CMO stated, “As directed by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, the @CSAssam_ convened a review meeting yesterday with relevant departments at the CM Secretariat in Dibrugarh to assess solutions and funding options for urban flooding in the city.”

Following Sarma’s directives, the Chief Secretary also conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing Tea Museum project in Dibrugarh.

The Chief Secretary further reviewed the construction progress and discussed the resources required to expedite its completion.

“In line with HCM’s directives, the CS also inspected the Tea Museum construction to secure the necessary support for its expedited completion”, the CMO added.