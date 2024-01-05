17 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 5, 2024
type here...

Assam donates 7000 bamboo pieces for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 5: Residents and members of the All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association in Assam’s Kamrup district have made a significant contribution by donating 7,000 bamboo pieces for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

- Advertisement -

Arjun Chetry, a Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, expressed pride in their involvement. The bamboo was collected from the Lampi area and has been transported on a 1,250 km journey to Ayodhya.

The All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association donated the bamboo to be used in the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Ahead of the event on January 22, a meeting was held to discuss security arrangements and alternative routes.

The meeting was chaired by Lucknow’s Joint Commissioner of Police, Upendra Kumar Agarwal. The route from Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki was discussed, with a focus on promoting awareness of alternative routes like the Sultanpur route.

Security and patrolling have been heightened in anticipation of the event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous VVIP guests from India and abroad.

Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two held with cannabis worth Rs 13 lakh in Tripura’s Ambassa

The Hills Times - 0
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home 10 Foods To Avoid In Fatty Liver 10 Offbeat Winter Destination In India 7 Most Beautiful Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Year Discover Breathtaking New Year’s Party Outfits Inspired By Ananya Panday