Assam donates 7000 bamboo pieces for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 5: Residents and members of the All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association in Assam’s Kamrup district have made a significant contribution by donating 7,000 bamboo pieces for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Arjun Chetry, a Member of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, expressed pride in their involvement. The bamboo was collected from the Lampi area and has been transported on a 1,250 km journey to Ayodhya.

The All Assam Divyanga Versatile Association donated the bamboo to be used in the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple. Ahead of the event on January 22, a meeting was held to discuss security arrangements and alternative routes.

The meeting was chaired by Lucknow’s Joint Commissioner of Police, Upendra Kumar Agarwal. The route from Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki was discussed, with a focus on promoting awareness of alternative routes like the Sultanpur route.

Security and patrolling have been heightened in anticipation of the event, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and numerous VVIP guests from India and abroad.