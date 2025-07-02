India asks Pakistan to expedite release of Indian prisoners in its custody

NEW DELHI, July 1: India on Tuesday urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners in view of completion of their jail terms.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India made the request in the context of the exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both the countries as part of a practice to do so on January 1 and July 1 every calendar year under the framework of a 2008 pact.

India has shared names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani.

Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian, according to the MEA.

“The government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan’s custody,” it said in a statement.

“Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence,” the MEA said.

New Delhi specifically requested Islamabad to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation.

The MEA said India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

“In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” it said.

“As a result of sustained efforts by the Government, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.”

“This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date,” the MEA said. (PTI)