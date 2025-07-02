28.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
type here...

India asks Pakistan to expedite release of Indian prisoners in its custody

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, July 1: India on Tuesday urged Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners in view of completion of their jail terms.

In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

- Advertisement -

India made the request in the context of the exchange of lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen by both the countries as part of a practice to do so on January 1 and July 1 every calendar year under the framework of a 2008 pact.

Related Posts:

India has shared names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani.

Similarly, Pakistan has shared names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian, according to the MEA.

“The government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan’s custody,” it said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence,” the MEA said.

New Delhi specifically requested Islamabad to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be-Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation.

The MEA said India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

“In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite the nationality verification process of 80 believed-to-be-Pakistani civilian prisoners and fishermen in India’s custody, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” it said.

- Advertisement -

“As a result of sustained efforts by the Government, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014.”

“This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2023 till date,” the MEA said. (PTI)

8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall 10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India