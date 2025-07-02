BJP-East Karbi Anglong advisers defend CEM Tuliram Ronghang, counter congress allegations

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: Advisers of the BJP-East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC) on Tuesday held a press conference to counter allegations made by local Congress leaders, who had recently criticised Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang as an unfit leader.

- Advertisement -

The press meet, held at the office of the Hills People Cultural Forum (HPCF), saw senior BJP leaders strongly defending Ronghang’s leadership and accusing the Congress of indulging in baseless criticism.

One of the party advisers, Selawor Bey, questioned the intent and substance of the Congress’s accusations.

“If the CEM is wrong, they should clearly point out where he has gone wrong. The Congress is always quick to point fingers but fails to substantiate their claims,” said Bey. He further stated that the Congress continued to operate with a negative mindset. “There is a vast difference between the BJP and Congress. The Congress still lives in darkness while the BJP works in daylight. Even in broad daylight, the Congress fails to see the development and peace that the BJP government has brought to the district,” he said.

Bey added that while many Chief Executive Members had held office in Karbi Anglong in the past, few had contributed as significantly as Ronghang.

- Advertisement -

“He is a capable and visionary leader who has implemented numerous developmental schemes for the district’s progress,” he said.

Referring to recent comments made by Jagatsing Engti, a former Executive Member of KAAC and former MLA who has now joined the Congress, Bey and fellow BJP adviser Laichan Engleng dismissed the criticisms over incomplete mini stadiums.

Engti had alleged that Rs 10-crore stadiums sanctioned for all 26 Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituencies remained unfinished and had become overgrown with vegetation.

Engleng, however, pointed out that the stadium in Sarupathar — the very constituency represented by Engti when he was a BJP MAC and Executive Member during the previous government — was constructed under Engti’s own tenure.

- Advertisement -

“He may now blame the BJP government, but the facts speak otherwise,” Engleng said. According to an official statement issued after the press conference, BJP leaders asserted that the district had seen substantial progress under Ronghang’s leadership and accused the Congress of trying to mislead the public for political mileage.