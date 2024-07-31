Assam Election Commission releases draft electoral rolls for forthcoming by-polls

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, July 31: The Assam State Election Commission has published the draft electoral rolls for the upcoming by-elections in five assembly constituencies in Assam, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday on the micro-blogging site X.
The electoral districts consist of Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.
In Bongaigaon, the preliminary draft of photo electoral rolls before delimitation shows a total of 246 polling stations, with 182,354 registered voters in the constituency.
Meanwhile, the draft rolls in Samaguri show that there are 197 polling stations available for a total of 180,448 voters.
The Dholai constituency is set to hold by-elections at 208 polling stations, serving a total of 196,772 voters. While in Behali, the draft electoral rolls indicate there are 133,300 voters.
Additionally, the Sidli constituency has a total of 212,555 registered voters.
The deadline for submitting claims and objections to the preliminary rolls is from today until August 10.
There will also be special campaigns on August 3 and 4.
Furthermore, the process of reviewing and resolving claims, updating health parameters, obtaining required permissions, and finalizing the database will be finished by August 19.
The official electoral rolls will be released on August 20.