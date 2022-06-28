28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
type here...

Assam: Eviction Drive Carried Out Along NH-36, Manja By-Pass To Dillai

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIPHU: An eviction drive is being carried out jointly by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration of Karbi Anglong along the NH-36, Manja by-pass to Dillai. In the eviction drive, encroachers within 15 meters of the National Highway were targeted.

Team manager of NHAI, Anil Kumar Singh informed that those who have encroached within 15 meters from the centre of the road have been evicted. There were more than 100 structures within 15 meters from Manja to Dillai.

No untoward incident took place during the eviction. The people were cooperative. The next eviction will be carried out towards Manja, informed Singh.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CEM Tuliram Ronghang Re-Elected As Vice President of Assam Olympic Association

The Hills Times - 0