Assam: Eviction Drive Carried Out Along NH-36, Manja By-Pass To Dillai

DIPHU: An eviction drive is being carried out jointly by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the district administration of Karbi Anglong along the NH-36, Manja by-pass to Dillai. In the eviction drive, encroachers within 15 meters of the National Highway were targeted.

Team manager of NHAI, Anil Kumar Singh informed that those who have encroached within 15 meters from the centre of the road have been evicted. There were more than 100 structures within 15 meters from Manja to Dillai.

No untoward incident took place during the eviction. The people were cooperative. The next eviction will be carried out towards Manja, informed Singh.