Assam: Excess water released from Kopili dam

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 15: The authority in charge of Kopili Hydro Electric Power Project has released the additional water from its dam situated at Khandung in Dima Hasao and other places since Wednesday morning as water level of the Kopili river has been rising following incessant rains for the last few days.

Meanwhile the district administration of Nagaon through an official notification on Wednesday requested the people living in larger areas near the bank of Kopili river under Kampur and Raha revenue circles to be alert for any possible situation in the next few hours.

It is pertinent to be mentioned that the first wave of flood in the last month severely affected over 3.5 lakh people under both the revenue circles in the district and also claimed the lives of 10 people including children. Besides, the wave flood destroyed several thousand hectares of vegetables and other crops.