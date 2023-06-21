Is Assam Flood Linked to Bhutan Dam Water Release?: ASDMA Sheds Light

Guwahati, June 21: Amidst media reports suggesting that the release of water from the Kurichhu dam in Bhutan was directly responsible for the rising water levels and floods in western Assam, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has come forward to clarify the situation. According to the ASDMA, the current wave of floods in the western districts of the state cannot be solely attributed to the water released from the dam.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ASDMA emphasized that the grim flood situation in western Assam was a result of continuous rainfall in both the upper catchment areas of Bhutan and Assam. The rise in water levels in rivers such as the Brahmaputra and its tributaries is primarily due to incessant rainfall in the upper catchment area of Bhutan, the statement clarified.

The ASDMA felt it was important to address the concerns raised by the residents of the state regarding the water release from the Kurichhu dam and its impact on the flood situation in Assam.

Recent reports in local news channels and newspapers had caused panic among the population of western Assam, linking the rising water levels and floods directly to the dam. However, the authority stressed that the flood situation was not solely caused by the water release, but also due to continuous rainfall in both Bhutan and Assam.

The Royal Government of Bhutan issued a weather advisory on Tuesday, predicting cloudy weather with light to moderate rainfall in isolated areas of the country over the next few days. This forecast raised concerns about rising water levels in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

In light of this advisory, the ASDMA urged residents living in the riverine areas of Assam to be prepared with emergency kits and cautioned against venturing into the rising waters during this period. The authority also advised against fishing, collecting firewood, swimming, or crossing rivers unnecessarily.

The ASDMA assured the public that it remains committed to closely monitoring the situation and providing timely updates and support to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Assam.

It is worth noting that the first wave of the deluge has already affected over 34,000 people across the state as of Tuesday evening. Additionally, approximately 4741.23 hectares of crop area have been affected by the floods, resulting in significant losses to the agricultural sector. The surging floodwaters have also caused damage to vital infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and embankments.

As the flood situation persists, it is crucial for authorities, communities, and individuals to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and work together to mitigate the impact of the floods. By staying prepared and adhering to the instructions provided by the ASDMA, the residents of Assam can navigate this challenging period with resilience and minimize the adverse effects of the ongoing floods.