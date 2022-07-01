Assam Flood Scene Grim, Death Toll Mounts To 159

CM reviews situation, issues slew of directives

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: The ongoing flood situation in the state remained critical on Thursday with more than 29 lakh people affected and 8 more deaths.

Many parts of Cachar’s Silchar town remained under water for over eleven days on Thursday, an official source said.

The death toll due to flood and landslides this year has increased to 159.

The number of affected population has reduced to 29.80 lakh in 25 districts as against the previous day’s 31.54 lakh in 26 districts.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in several places of the state, including Dhubri, Tezpur and Nimatighat, whereas the Kopili once again started flowing above the danger level in Dharamtul.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual conference with deputy commissioners on Thursday and asked them to provide relief and ensure the rehabilitation of affected people at the earliest.

He also directed them to make a speedy assessment of damages caused by floods so that adequate compensation can be paid to affected people.

The chief minister informed that the state government would pay Rs 3,800 to each family staying in relief camps and other self-arranged shelters on dykes, roads, etc.

He further asked the DCs to prepare lists of such families and collect Aadhaar Card or Voter Card numbers of heads of the families on the basis of which they will get compensation.

The chief minister said that a timeline has been set to assess the damages in each district by July 15 which will be endorsed by the guardian ministers and secretaries by July 20, after which compensation will be distributed to the affected people.

He also said that the government will provide Rs 1,000 to students whose study materials were damaged by floodwaters and for this he asked the DCs to prepare a list by July 15.

The entire process is expected to be completed by August 15.

In Silchar, several areas of the town are still waterlogged and the situation remains critical with shortages of food, drinking water and medicines faced by affected people.

Deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that continuous work was going on to repair the damaged portion of the dyke breached at Bethukundi which led to waterlogging in the town.

Work is also going on to repair the breached dyke at Barjuri under Katigorah revenue circle of Cachar district, she added.

She said that priority was being given to reach the affected people with clean drinking water and food while medical camps are being organised by the health department in all the 28 municipal wards to ensure prevention of water-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, 2,608 villages under 75 revenue circles have been affected across the state while 3.05 lakh people have taken shelter in 551 relief camps, according to an ASDMA bulletin.

Relief materials were distributed from 355 delivery points among flood-hit people who have not taken shelter in relief camps.

Among the worst affected districts are Cachar with a total population of 14.30 lakh followed by Barpeta with 5.49 lakh and Nagaon with 5.19 lakh.

Large scale erosion was also reported from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Tinsukia.