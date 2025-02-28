28 C
Guwahati
Friday, February 28, 2025
type here...

Assam Forest Officials Enter Arunachal Pradesh for Boundary Geotagging, Raising Concerns 

The ten-member team of forest officials from the Lekhapani range entered the villages of Jopakan and Hachengkan in the Namtok circle at about 4 PM.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: In a dramatic event on Wednesday, Assam Forest Department officials entered Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district to conduct geotagging operations aimed at defining the border between the two states.

- Advertisement -

The ten-member team of forest officials from the Lekhapani range entered the villages of Jopakan and Hachengkan in the Namtok circle at about 4 PM.

Related Posts:

The trip, however, raised suspicions among the indigenous villagers. A video posted on social media reveals villagers filming the Assam authorities’ movement, who were said to be armed. The authorities were seen protesting against being photographed, which also raised tensions.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that the Assam delegation failed to notify their Arunachal Pradesh counterparts prior to their visit. A Changlang district official confirmed, “No advance information was provided to Namtok circle officials by the Assam Forest officials. Luckily, there was no untoward incident, and they came back later.”

This incident happened just two days ahead of a very important meeting between the deputy commissioners of Changlang and Tinsukia, which is to be held on Friday. The meeting is to resolve continuous boundary disputes between the two adjacent states, which have been long-standing issues of contention.

- Advertisement -

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have been trying to settle their border conflicts through diplomatic means. In 2022, the two states signed the Namsai Declaration, a historic agreement intended to bring an end to the age-old problems.

Signed by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the agreement resulted in the establishment of 12 regional committees to carry out joint verifications and make recommendations on border-related issues.

10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: MA Student Arrested for Forging HSLC Admit Card in Assam...

The Hills Times -
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers