17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 15, 2023
type here...

Assam: Former Principal Controller sent to judicial custody over APSC scam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 15: Nanda Babu Singh, the former principal controller of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, was moved to judicial custody on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Singh was arrested from his Silchar residence on December 11 for his alleged involvement in the APSC cash-for-job scam. After two days of interrogation, he was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police.

He was held in police custody for three days from December 13 and was presented before the court today. Since the SIT did not request further custody, Singh was transferred to judicial custody.

Additionally, Wahida Begum, the Tax Superintendent of Karbi Anglong district, is currently serving a 14-day judicial custody. Begum is also implicated in the recruitment scam and was arrested from Diphu. Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das was taken into custody in connection to the scam on November 29.

Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM champions better policing, targeted health interventions in reduction of...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Beautiful Fairy-Tale Towns To Visit In Switzerland Popular Picnic Spots in Near Guwahati 7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India