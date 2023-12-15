Assam: Former Principal Controller sent to judicial custody over APSC scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 15: Nanda Babu Singh, the former principal controller of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, was moved to judicial custody on Friday.

Singh was arrested from his Silchar residence on December 11 for his alleged involvement in the APSC cash-for-job scam. After two days of interrogation, he was detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police.

He was held in police custody for three days from December 13 and was presented before the court today. Since the SIT did not request further custody, Singh was transferred to judicial custody.

Additionally, Wahida Begum, the Tax Superintendent of Karbi Anglong district, is currently serving a 14-day judicial custody. Begum is also implicated in the recruitment scam and was arrested from Diphu. Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das was taken into custody in connection to the scam on November 29.