Assam government plans to provide free textbooks, subsidised hostels for meritorious students

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 30: Several thousand meritorious students received a new scooty on Thursday under the Pragyan Bharati scheme run by the state government of Assam.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that the scheme will soon include free textbooks and subsidised hostel fees.

Over 35,000 students will receive their two-wheelers under this scheme, which was distributed across the state. In Guwahati, the event took place at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, attended by the Chief Minister himself.

Sarma urged the students to adhere to traffic rules while riding their new scooties. He also announced that the scheme, initiated in 2017, will benefit 30,200 female students and 5,567 male students this year, with the government spending Rs 260 crore on it.

Sarma assured students who might have been accidentally left out to contact the higher education council through their principals.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, he announced plans to transfer Rs 1,000 to each student’s bank account for textbooks and arrange subsidised government hostels under the Pragyan Bharati scheme, with the transfer expected to be completed by February next year.