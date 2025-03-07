Assam Government to Table 2025-26 Budget on March 10 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 7: Assam government will table the state’s annual budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the state Assembly on March 10. In the last three financial years, the state government has incurred a total expenditure of Rs 3,69,904 crore from the state exchequer, showing a consistent rise in expenditures.

- Advertisement -

As per figures provided by the finance department, Assam’s expenditure has increased every year from 2021-22 to 2023-24. During the financial year 2021-22, the budget estimate was Rs 1,36,555 crore, whereas the actual spending was Rs 1,06,304.69 crore.

In 2022-23, the budget estimate was Rs 1,56,525.63 crore, with an actual spending of Rs 1,27,283.42 crore. The trend continued in 2023-24, where the budget estimate was Rs 1,69,966.13 crore, and the actual spending was Rs 1,36,316.69 crore. Overall, the state’s spending in these three years totaled Rs 3,69,904 crore, compared to a total budgeted estimate of Rs 4,63,046.76 crore.

Since the current financial year is expected to end on March 31, 2025, the budgetary estimate for 2024-25 has been set at Rs 1,68,672.95 crore. The finance department has been allocated the highest amount of ₹42,599.92 crore this fiscal year, whereas among infrastructure-related departments, the Public Works Department (PWD) for Roads received the highest allocation of Rs 11,679.06 crore. The actual expenditure of the financial year 2024-25 will be known only after the year gets over.

With the preparations for the upcoming financial year’s budget near at hand, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will table the 2025-26 budget in the Assembly in the current budget session. This will be the last full-fledged budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government before the 2026 Assembly elections, raising expectations for significant policy announcements and allocations.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Finance Minister Ajanta Neog are meeting with departments to finalise the budget, ensuring the provision of enough money for priority sectors to promote development in the state.