Flood Situation Worsens in Assam as Dhansiri and Dikhow Rivers Cross Danger Marks

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 5: The flood scenario in Assam worsened with two rivers—the Dhansiri in Golaghat district and the Dikhow in Sivasagar district—going above their respective danger marks. These are now the only two locations in the country on the ‘severe flood’ category, as per the daily flood bulletin released by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Although this categorization indicates that water levels have crossed danger levels, they are still not at their all-time high flood levels. However, both the rivers are still rising consistently, and there are fears of further worsening in the days ahead.

In Numaligarh of Golaghat district, the Dhansiri river was registered at 78.81 metres—above its danger level of 78.42 metres—at a consistent rise of 20 millimetres per hour. The Dikhow river in Sivasagar district, on the other hand, reached 92.57 metres, above its danger mark of 92.4 metres, and was increasing more rapidly at a rate of 110 millimetres per hour.

Outside these two rivers, some other water bodies in Assam are also experiencing increasing levels. Six other places have been categorized as ‘above normal flood’, namely the Barak River at Annapurna Ghat, Beki River at Beki Road Bridge, and the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat. These rivers have already exceeded their warning levels and are approaching points of danger.

At the national level, 14 locations are monitoring water levels above warning level, and 12 others fall under ‘above normal’ flood. These locations are found across several states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

- Advertisement -

Reservoir inflows are also under close observation. Twenty-five reservoirs across 11 states have reported inflows above their designated threshold levels. Among the most significant are the Bargi reservoir on the Narmada River in Madhya Pradesh, which recorded an inflow of 6,948 cubic metres per second (cumecs), and the P D Jurala dam in Telangana, with an inflow of 3,400 cumecs.

According to the recent update from the CWC, no place in the nation has been categorized under the ‘extreme flood’ category yet. However, officials are on their guard with increasing water levels and deteriorating flood conditions.

