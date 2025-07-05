26.7 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 5, 2025
type here...

Assam Excise Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe, Arrested by Vigilance Directorate

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 5: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DIR_VAC) Assam apprehended Prashant Kumar Gogoi, the Charaideo district’s Deputy Superintendent of Excise, on Friday on bribery charges. The arrest was made after a complaint, following which the anti-corruption agency successfully executed a trap operation.

- Advertisement -

Official reports state that Gogoi was caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant. The bribe is said to have been demanded for facilitating the shifting of the complainant’s indigenous liquor shop.

Related Posts:

In pursuance of the complaint, DIR_VAC officials set a trap and arrested Gogoi in the process of the transaction. The amount of bribe was recovered from his possession at the spot.

Officially, the authorities have confirmed that a case has been lodged against the excise official and that further investigation into the issue is in process. The arrest highlights the state government’s consistent efforts to curb corruption in public offices.

View all stories
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

KAAC Holds High-Level Meeting Ahead of Mining Review in Karbi Anglong

The Hills Times -
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World