Assam Excise Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe, Arrested by Vigilance Directorate

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 5: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DIR_VAC) Assam apprehended Prashant Kumar Gogoi, the Charaideo district’s Deputy Superintendent of Excise, on Friday on bribery charges. The arrest was made after a complaint, following which the anti-corruption agency successfully executed a trap operation.

Official reports state that Gogoi was caught red-handed taking a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant. The bribe is said to have been demanded for facilitating the shifting of the complainant’s indigenous liquor shop.

In pursuance of the complaint, DIR_VAC officials set a trap and arrested Gogoi in the process of the transaction. The amount of bribe was recovered from his possession at the spot.

Officially, the authorities have confirmed that a case has been lodged against the excise official and that further investigation into the issue is in process. The arrest highlights the state government’s consistent efforts to curb corruption in public offices.