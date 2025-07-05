KAAC Holds High-Level Meeting Ahead of Mining Review in Karbi Anglong

HT DIGITAL

KARBI ANGLONG, JULY 5: In a significant move towards enhancing governance and environmental supervision, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) organized a high-level preparatory meeting on Thursday night at the KAAC Secretariat, CEM Block.

- Advertisement -

The meeting was in preparation for a detailed examination of mining operations scheduled to take place on July 7 in the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The session was presided over by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and consisted of senior officers such as Executive Members Tiluttoma Hasnu and Prabhat Chandra Taro, Principal Secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia (IAS), seniormost Secretary Si-im Taro, secretaries from different departments, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests cum Head of the Council, and senior officials from the mining, forest, and environmental management departments.

Major agenda items for discussion were the compilation of recent data on mining operations, policy guideline refinement, and greater coordination between departments. Discussion centered around the agenda items of reviewing current mining operations, enforcing policy regulations, and encouraging environmentally friendly, transparent mining activities.

CEM Tuliram Ronghang once again reaffirmed the Council’s pledge to lawful and environmentally sound extraction of resources. He emphasized the need to preserve a balance between economic development, ecological conservation, and the well-being of local communities, pointing out that long-term development should never be at the expense of environmental degradation.