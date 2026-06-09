Assam Governor attends programme to honour soldiers who made supreme sacrifice for nation

GUWAHATI, June 8: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the ‘Amar Shaheed Shradhanjali’ programme here on Monday to honour the brave soldiers of the state who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at the Assam State War Memorial at Dighalipukhuri and Don Bosco High School here.

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Paying homage to the martyrs, the governor said the nation remains forever indebted to its brave sons and daughters who laid down their lives while safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He said the Indian Armed Forces continue to uphold the highest traditions of courage, discipline and dedication while protecting the nation across diverse and challenging terrains.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation that the armed forces safeguard not only the nation’s borders but also the aspirations and future of its people, the governor said India’s soldiers embody the nation’s strength, character and unwavering resolve.

As part of the programme, six ‘Veer Naris’ paid floral tributes to their husbands who attained martyrdom in the line of duty.

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The governor also interacted with them and expressed the nation’s gratitude for their courage, resilience and sacrifice.

He said their strength and devotion serve as a lasting inspiration for society.

The programme brought together veterans, serving defence personnel, NCC cadets and students, who joined in remembering the gallant heroes of Assam.

The governor called upon all citizens to reaffirm their commitment to national unity and support the welfare and dignity of the families of martyrs, describing it as the most meaningful tribute to the nation’s immortal heroes.

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The programme was attended by former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, GOC, HQ 51 Sub Area Maj Gen Ajay Kumar Sarma, Director of Sainik Welfare Brig Palash Chowdhury; Principal of Don Bosco High School, Fr. Alex Mathew; and several other dignitaries. (PTI)