GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria On Sunday Called On Prime Minister Narendra Modi At The Latter’s Office In South Block, New Delhi And Discussed Several Issues Concerning Assam.

It May Be Noted That After Taking Over The Charge Of The Governor, Kataria Met The Prime Minister For The First Time On Sunday Where Kataria Discussed Several Issues Of Importance To Assam With The Prime Minister.

The Governor During His Tour To New Delhi Also Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Sunday.