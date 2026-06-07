Assam Governor hosts Chief Minister, Ministers at Lok Bhavan

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
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HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 6: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hosted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and members of the State Council of Ministers at an interaction programme, ‘Sneha Milan’, held at Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

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During the interaction, the Governor exchanged views with the Chief Minister and ministers on issues of public importance and reaffirmed the collective commitment towards peace, progress, prosperity and inclusive development of Assam.

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Chief Minister Sarma and the members of the Council of Ministers thanked the Governor for hosting the programme and reiterated their commitment to working for the development of the state and the welfare of its people.

The programme also featured a commemorative group photograph.

It may be noted that Lok Bhavan, formerly known as Raj Bhavan, traditionally hosted the newly sworn-in Council of Ministers after assuming office.

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The practice had been discontinued during the Covid-19 pandemic and has now been revived at the initiative of Governor Acharya.

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