Saturday, January 25, 2025
Assam Govt approves Rs 1000 crore agri development plan

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: In a significant move towards bolstering agricultural development in Assam, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Ravi Kota, chaired a State Level Sanctioning Committee meeting to approve the annual action plan of approximately Rs 1000 crore for the financial year 2025-26, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Saturday.

The plan will be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, for schemes like Prime Minister Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY), Krishonnati Yojana (KY), National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJUGA).

https://twitter.com/CMOfficeAssam/status/1882802245995282885?t=19QsBqfwgqW636VHT_isTg&s=19

Meanwhile, highlighting the significance of the meeting, Ravi Kota posted on the micro-blogging site X:
“Chaired the State Level Sanctioning Committee meeting for approval of the annual action plan of about ₹1000 crore for FY 2025-26 to be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture. The plan includes PM-RKVY, KY, NMNF, additional allocations for FY 2024-25, and DAJUGA, among others.”

The meeting, held under the directives of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized timely utilization of funds for the ongoing financial year and preparatory measures for the upcoming fiscal year.

Key stakeholders involved in implementing the schemes such as Assam Agriculture University, the Directorate of Agriculture, Horticulture, and Irrigation were urged to take immediate action.

The approved annual action plan covers critical schemes, including:

Prime Minister Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY): Focused on achieving holistic agricultural growth.

Krishonnati Yojana (KY): Promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

https://twitter.com/CSAssam_/status/1882837057698963949?t=UL_V8wOrgSBXhvmufJCsaQ&s=19

National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF): Encouraging eco-friendly farming techniques.

Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJUGA): Supporting tribal communities in rural development.

Additional allocations for the ongoing financial year (2024-25) were also discussed to enhance the implementation of these schemes.

