Assam Govt Failing To Tackle Drought-Like Situations: Krishak Sabha

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 30: The Assam State Krishak Sabha on Saturday said that the state government has been failing to tackle the drought-like situations faced by the farmers’ community. Sabha’s Assam state secretary Sabha Tiken Das said that the drought-like situations have been taking a serious turn in many districts of the state. Apparently, acute shortage of rainfalls has dried up the wet region of the state.

Talking to The Hills Times on Saturday, Das said, “At a time when the farmers of the state are yet to overcome the loss incurred by the recent deluge, drought-like situation has become another strike to them. In many districts, the farmers are left to fend for themselves because the state government does not provide any irrigation facility.”

According to the peasant leader, drought has been hitting worst at the Goalpara district’s Lakhipur, Agia, Krishnai, Bongaigaon district’s Uttar Salmara, Tamulpur district’s certain villages located along the Assam-Bhutan border, Kamrup district’s Hajo and some parts of the Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon districts.

Exclaiming that at this time, the soil should have been flooded with rain water, Sabha leader Das said, “The current drought, caused by rainfall deficit has turned unprecedented. Weather predictability has become a major concern for the farmers. Nevertheless, the state government is grieving in silence. It clearly showcases the Assam government’s apathy over the issue.”

Under this given situation, Sabha secretary Das demanded the state government to facilitate water supply to the drought-hit fields on priority basis. He also pressed the government to supply seedlings, pesticides, and to compensate the victim farmers.